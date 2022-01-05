Tom Holland dangles from a cargo plane in a new action-packed scene from Sony's upcoming film adaptation of Uncharted.

Holland's treasure hunter Nathan Drake finds himself having to leap from one cargo container to the next in mid-air in the clip released on Tuesday.

Nathan dodges bullets and fights off an enemy before he make it back onto the plane. Nathan is sent right back out, however, after a car the plane was holding crashes into him.

The scene is taken from 2011 video game Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception. Mark Wahlberg also appears as Victor Sullivan in the scene.

Uncharted, from director Ruben Fleischer, is coming to theaters on Feb. 18. Co-stars include Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

The Uncharted video game series hails from developer Naughty Dog (The Last of Us) and PlayStation. The video games follow Nathan and his friends as they explore lost ruins and obtain ancient relics.