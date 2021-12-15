Sony Pictures is gearing up for the released of Uncharted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a poster for the action adventure film Wednesday featuring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

The poster depicts fortune hunter Nathan Drake (Holland) and his mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Wahlberg) standing with a shipwreck in the background.

"The race for the greatest treasure never found begins in #UnchartedMovie," the caption reads.

Uncharted is based on the Naughty Dog video game series of the same name. The games follow Drake as he travels across the world in search of treasure and historical mysteries.

The first game, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, was released in 2007, while the most recent, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, was released in 2017.

The Uncharted film is written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, and directed by Ruben Fleischer. Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas co-star.

Sony released a trailer for the movie in October that shows Drake and Sully on the hunt for a treasure that Drake believes will help him find his long-lost brother.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Uncharted opens in theaters Feb. 18.