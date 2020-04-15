Netflix will release an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special in May.

The streaming service announced Wednesday on Twitter that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend will premiere May 12.

The special will feature returning stars Ellie Kemper, Titus Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane and Jon Hamm. Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe will play the new character Prince Frederick Windsor, a British royal 12th in line to the throne.

Netflix shared a teaser that shows Kimmy (Kemper) interacting with Frederick (Radcliffe) and facing off with an imprisoned Reverend Wayne (Hamm).

The interactive special will let viewers choose the outcome of the character's story lines. The story centers on Kimmy's quest to find and take down the reverend, who held her captive in a bunker for 15 years.

"Kimmy always wants to right a wrong, and this is her final act in doing that," Kemper said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "From the start she was always trying to overcome what she had been through, but now she's lashing out. She's angry -- not only at him, but in the way many women in the #MeToo era have been for a long time. It felt super cathartic."

Radcliffe described Frederick, Kimmy's new love interest, as a "sheltered" but "very good-hearted" person.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ended in January 2019 after a four-season run on Netflix. The series is created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

Netflix released Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, its first interactive movie, in 2018.