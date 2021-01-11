The Umbrella Academy is giving a glimpse of its Sparrow Academy cast for Season 3.

Netflix announced Monday that Justin Cornwall, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David have joined the superhero series.

In the Season 2 finale, the stars of The Umbrella Academy returned to the present day to discover that Reginald (Colm Feore) formed the "Sparrow Academy" instead of the Umbrella Academy. The Sparrows consist of Ben (Justin H. Min) and six others.

Cornwell plays Marcus, aka No. 1, "a charming, chiseled, colossus." Min returns as Ben, who is No. 2 in this alternate reality.

Oldford plays Fei, aka No. 3, "the smartest person in the room," with Epstein as Alphonso, aka No. 4, a battle-worn hero "armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor." Rodriguez portrays Sloane, aka No. 5, "a romantic and dreamer."

David plays Jayme, aka No. 6, a loner who is "smart and sharp as a knife." Christopher, or No. 7, is "a telekinetic cube of unknown origin."

The new characters join the Umbrella Academy's Luther (Tom Hopper), aka No. 1, Diego (David Castai±eda), aka No. 2, Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), aka No. 3, Klaus (Robert Sheehan), aka No. 4, Five (Aidan Gallagher), aka No. 5, Ben (Min), aka No. 6, and Vanya (Elliot Page), aka No. 7.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Gerard Way and Gabriel Gabriel Ba comic book series. The TV series was renewed for Season 3 in November.

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman shared the title page of the Season 3 premiere script in November. The episode appears to be titled "Meet the Family."