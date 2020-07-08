Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Umbrella Academy Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preview shows the Hargreeves siblings reunite in 1960s Dallas, Texas, after using Five's (Gallagher) powers to escape the apocalypse in 2019 in the Season 1 finale. The group learns they have 10 days to avoid a nuclear doomsday in the new timeline.

"First off, I want to say we brought the end of the world back here with us," Five tells his siblings.

"We know something changes the timeline. We have to make it right again before everyone and everything we know is dead," he adds.

The Hargreeves siblings must avoid a trio of Swedish assassins while averting another apocalypse and returning to the present timeline to stop the 2019 doomsday.

Tim Sinclair, Kris Holden-Ried and Jason Bryden play the trio of assassins. Other new characters include Sissy (Marin Ireland), a Texas divorcee, and Raymond (Yusuf Gatewood), a devoted husband.

Netflix released first look photos for the season in June.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Umbrella Academy is based on the Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba comic book series. The TV series is created by Steve Blackman and premiered its first season in February 2019.

Season 2 premieres July 31.