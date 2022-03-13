Season 3 of the superhero action-dramedy, The Umbrella Academy, is set to debut on Netflix on June 22.

"After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all," the streaming service said in a synopsis Sunday.

"But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own -- and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) -- now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?"

The show stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castai±eda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon "Wanna" Walton.