Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared in a video at the Grammys before a performance by John Legend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zelensky discussed the ongoing war in a pre-recorded speech.

"Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can't heart them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound," Zelensky said.

EGOT winner Legend then performed his new song "Free," with appearances by Ukrainian musician Siuzanna Iglidan, Ukrainian singer Mika Newton and Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.