Duncan Campbell, the current lead singer for UB40, was hospitalized after suffering from a stroke, the band said on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

UB40, on Tuesday, tweeted out a photo of Duncan Campbell and stated that he has recovered.

"We can confirm that our lead singer and brother Duncan Campbell was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke. While we can report that he is already up and about, we ask fans to respect Duncan and the Family's privacy," UB40 said.

Duncan Campbell became the lead singer for UB40 after his brother Ali Campbell left the band in 2008. Ali Campbell has gone on to tour as part of separate group UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey.

UB40, formed in 1978, is best known for songs "Red Red Wine," "Falling In Love With You" and more.