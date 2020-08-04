Coyote Ugly star Tyra Banks still hopes to make a sequel to the 2000 film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 46-year-old model, actress and television personality gave an update on the potential sequel in an interview with Variety celebrating Coyote Ugly's 20th anniversary.

Banks, who played Zoe in the film, said she's been pushing for years for a sequel to be made.

"I've had a passion to do a sequel to Coyote Ugly for some time now,

she said. "I've even reached out to [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer and the team and the original writer and they've had some jam sessions on what it could possibly be."

Coyote Ugly was written by Todd Graff and Gina Wendkos and directed by David McNally. The film's soundtrack includes four songs written by Diane Warren and performed by LeAnn Rimes

"I feel like we need to do some type of rallying cry to social media, you know, kind of like a petition to get people to sign to make the sequel," Banks said. "I actually really want to produce it. We have really been wanting to do that and even had a form of a treatment with the original writer. And even Warren, who did the original music with Rimes, is super passionate about this."

Piper Perabo, who played Violet Sanford in Coyote Ugly, also discussed the possibility of a sequel in the interview. She said she would want the movie to reflect the "evolution" of feminism since 2000.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Banks responded in a tweet Monday to a Vogue feature on the fashions of Coyote Ugly. Banks recalled how she injured herself on the film's set.

"You'd never know I tore my knee while shooting Coyote Ugly. But the fashions were on point," she wrote.

Coyote Ugly centered on a group of women working at the Coyote Ugly bar. The film co-starred Adam Garcia, Maria Bello, Melanie Lynskey, Briget Moynahan and John Goodman.

ABC announced in July that Banks will host Dancing with the Stars Season 29. Banks is also developing the ModelLand theme park, which delayed its opening in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.