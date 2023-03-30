"The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels. She's a professional dancer. She is the sister of [Derek Hough], a DWTS multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge," Tyra, 49, toldUs Weekly.
"It's going to be a family affair in that ballroom, which people will love to watch. And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She's a perfect choice! She's going to crush it!"
A source told the magazine that Tyra is leaving Dancing with the Stars because she "is constantly evolving and looking for new ways to amplify her platform" and expand her brand.
"She always knows the right time to do it --â€‹ it's part of her decades-long success," the source shared of her decision.
"Remember, she walked away from the runway to pursue hosting and executive producing. And today, her ice cream business is doing extremely well and she's excited to focus on being an even stronger entrepreneur and launching new entertainment ventures."
The insider called Tyra, who also served as an executive producer on Dancing with the Stars during her hosting reign, "an innovator" and "a visionary."
"Creating things from scratch is her super power. She craves spaces and places that have room for expansion and big, new ideas," the source explained.
"Tyra so enjoyed her time doing DWTS and working with everyone involved, from production to network execs, to the cast, fans and of course, Alfonso. Tyra has a really strong working relationship with ABC and has upcoming projects in the works with the network."
Tyra told TMZ earlier this month that she was done with Dancing with the Stars after three seasons to "really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV, behind the scenes."
"I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it's also into producing new TV," she explained.
Julianne, for her part, called it "an honor" to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host in her March 20 Instagram post.
"The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of... The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years," Julianne wrote.
Julianne continued her post by saying she's also thrilled to rejoin "the unbelievably talented pros" and "the amazing cast" on the dance floor next season.
"The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again -- and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans -- for another exciting season," Julianne concluded.
Shortly after Julianne announced her Dancing with the Stars participation, Alfonso posted a screenshot of an article reporting that Alfonso "has been upped to emcee of the franchise" now that Julianne is stepping in as co-host.
"So excited @juleshough @dancingwiththestars will be great to share the stage with you," Alfonso wrote.