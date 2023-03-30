Tyra Banks has reacted to Julianne Hough replacing her on Dancing with the Stars for the series' upcoming 32nd season.

"The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels. She's a professional dancer. She is the sister of [Derek Hough], a DWTS multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge," Tyra, 49, told Us Weekly.

"It's going to be a family affair in that ballroom, which people will love to watch. And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She's a perfect choice! She's going to crush it!"

Julianne took to Instagram last week to announce she'll be co-hosting Dancing with the Stars next season on Disney+.

Previous co-host Alfonso Ribeiro will be assuming Tyra's former main hosting role, while Julianne will be taking over Alfonso's previous role.

In her social-media post, Julianne also confirmed Derek, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will be returning as judges.

Tyra -- who announced her departure from the reality dancing competition on March 16 -- said she'll miss "walking out every week in over-the-top outfits to such a hyped ballroom."

And she told Us that she loved "seeing Derek Hough dance in person" -- with his "mind-boggling amazingness" -- which she called a real "treat."

Tyra added, "I'm going to miss Carrie Ann's kindness and warm heart and of course reminiscing with Alfonso about the good ole Fresh Prince days."

Tyra joined Dancing with the Stars as its host in Season 29, when the former America's Next Top Model host replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

A source told the magazine that Tyra is leaving Dancing with the Stars because she "is constantly evolving and looking for new ways to amplify her platform" and expand her brand.

"She always knows the right time to do it --â€‹ it's part of her decades-long success," the source shared of her decision.
"Remember, she walked away from the runway to pursue hosting and executive producing. And today, her ice cream business is doing extremely well and she's excited to focus on being an even stronger entrepreneur and launching new entertainment ventures."

The insider called Tyra, who also served as an executive producer on Dancing with the Stars during her hosting reign, "an innovator" and "a visionary."

"Creating things from scratch is her super power. She craves spaces and places that have room for expansion and big, new ideas," the source explained.

"Tyra so enjoyed her time doing DWTS and working with everyone involved, from production to network execs, to the cast, fans and of course, Alfonso. Tyra has a really strong working relationship with ABC and has upcoming projects in the works with the network."

Tyra told TMZ earlier this month that she was done with Dancing with the Stars after three seasons to "really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV, behind the scenes."

"I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it's also into producing new TV," she explained.

Julianne, for her part, called it "an honor" to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host in her March 20 Instagram post.

"The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of... The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years," Julianne wrote.

The former Dancing with the Stars judge and two-time mirrorball trophy champion said she's "so excited to reunite" with Alfonso, Derek, Carrie Ann and Bruno.

(The show's fourth judge, Len Goodman, announced his retirement at the end of the show's 31st season late last year).

Julianne continued her post by saying she's also thrilled to rejoin "the unbelievably talented pros" and "the amazing cast" on the dance floor next season.

"The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again -- and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans -- for another exciting season," Julianne concluded.

Shortly after Julianne announced her Dancing with the Stars participation, Alfonso posted a screenshot of an article reporting that Alfonso "has been upped to emcee of the franchise" now that Julianne is stepping in as co-host.

"So excited @juleshough @dancingwiththestars will be great to share the stage with you," Alfonso wrote.

Julianne first danced as a pro on Dancing with the Stars for Season 4 and she finished in first place with Apolo Anton Ohno. She went on to win the mirrorball trophy again on Season 5 with Helio Castroneves.

Julianne left the show after Season 8 but later returned as a guest judge on Season 17 and Season 18.

Julianne then served as a regular judge on the Dancing with the Stars panel from Season 19 through Season 24.

Although Julianne stepped away from the judging panel for Season 25, she appeared as a guest judge and also returned for Season 30 in the same capacity.

