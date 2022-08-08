Tyler West and Matt Goss have become the latest contestants to join the cast of celebrities for Season 20 of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC said Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair are the seventh and eighth announced celebrities, respectively, to join the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing pairs professional ballroom dancers with celebrities to compete in front of a panel of judges. One of the U.K.'s most popular competition shows, Strictly Come Dancing's 20th season is set for a September premiere on the BBC.

West, a TV host, presenter, and DJ, is known for hosting a number of radio shows on British networks, including the popular series KISS.

He has also hosted MTV shows and BAFTA red carpets, in addition to creating a new BBC Three series in 2021.

"I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family!" West said in a statement. "As I started writing this I already got cramp. It's going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone."

"It's a show that means so much to me and my family and I can't wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor... with a side of sequins," West added.

Goss, a singer, songwriter and actor, was described by the BBC as a "music legend."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

He first made a name for himself as a member of the band Bros alongside his brother Luke.

The band sold an estimated 16 million albums worldwide before Goss embarked on a successful solo career in the 1990s.

Goss has also had a long residency on the Las Vegas Strip, and was even given the keys to the city of Las Vegas.

"I'm extremely nervous and excited, but I'm optimistic because I'm very supple from the knees down," Goss said in a statement.

West and Goss follow additional announcements of celebrity contestants, including award-winning comedian Jayde Adams and five-time Paralympic champion Ellie Simonds over the weekend.

Simonds will be the first contestant with dwarfism to compete on the show.

Season 20 had previously added Richie Anderson and Kaye Adams to the Strictly lineup, along with the first contestants announced, Will Mellor and Kym Marsh.