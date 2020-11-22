Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta is helping 5,000 families prepare for Thanksgiving.

"We are excited to announce the #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, November 22nd from 8:00am to 12:00pm," the company's Twitter feed said.

"During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there!"

The food is being given out on filmmaker Tyler Perry's studio lot.

The Sistas, Madea and The Haves and the Have Nots creator, 51, was honored at this year's Emmy Awards ceremony with the Governors Award for his cultural and philanthropic contributions.

"We're proud to announce this year's recipient @TylerPerry and The Perry Foundation for their impact in television, and ongoing commitment to humanitarian efforts," the Television Academy said in August when the award was announced.