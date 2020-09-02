Tyler Perry has become the newest billionaire in the entertainment industry, according to a new report from Forbes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forbes published a cover story on Perry and his Hollywood empire on Monday which gives an inside look into the actor and filmmaker's various business ventures.

The publication estimates that Perry has earned $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005, with his estimated net worth at $1 billion.

Perry, 51, owns everything he has released, including 1,200 episodes of television, 22 feature films and multiple stage plays. He has a production deal with ViacomCBS and has an equity stake in streaming service BET+.

Perry also owns Tyler Perry Studios, a 330-acre studio in Atlanta. The lot contains 12 sound stages named after famous Black entertainers such as Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith.

Perry, who first started his career touring small theaters around the country to perform plays that he wrote, produced and starred in, received the 2,675th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October.

"I love when people say you come from humble beginnings. It means you were poor as hell," Perry told Forbes.

"Ownership changes everything," he continued.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Perry is set to receive the Governors Award at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards on Sept. 20.