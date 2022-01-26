Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Tyler Perry as Madea Simmons, the matriarch of a large family.

The preview shows Madea's family reunite to celebrate her great-grandson's college graduation.

"Madea prepares to welcome her family who have all come into town to celebrate her great-grandson's graduation from college, when some hidden secrets threaten to destroy the joyous family homecoming," an official description reads.

Tamela Mann returns as Cora, with David Mann as Mr. Brown, Cassi Davis Patton as Aunt Bam and Brendan O'Carroll as Agnes Brown.

A Madea Homecoming is written by, directed by and stars Perry. The film is the 12th installment in the franchise and the first new movie since Madea's Family Funeral, released in 2019.

Perry told Variety in October 2020 that he was "completely done" with Madea until the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But as I've been looking at the state of the world -- and I finished a tour in January, just before the pandemic started to break in the country -- and the amount of joy and laughter that it brought to so many people, that's what I think is missing. We need that laughter and that joy," he said.

