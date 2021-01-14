Actor, filmmaker and philanthropist Tyler Perry is to be presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an Oscar statuette, at the 93rd Oscars ceremony in the spring.

The Motion Picture & Television Fund, which provides emotional and financial support to entertainment industry members and their families during times of need, will also receive the award.

"We're beyond honored to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from @TheAcademy! Thank you so much for making us the 1st organization to receive this award and singling out our efforts for the past 100 years," the MPTF Twitter account said.

The Oscars honor excellence in cinema. This year's event is slated to air April 25 on ABC.

"There has been such widespread generosity in our industry that limiting the Hersholt Humanitarian Award to one recipient, this year in particular, was impossible. So, we are breaking with tradition and giving two awards to honor that spirit," Academy President David Rubin said in a statement Thursday.

"Tyler's cultural influence extends far beyond his work as a filmmaker. He has quietly and steadily focused on humanitarian and social justice causes from the beginning of his career, caring for people who are most often ignored," Rubin added. "The work of the MPTF is more vital than ever, and the organization has gone above and beyond to help our community. The sheer number of individuals and families -- from every corner of our industry's workforce -- aided during the pandemic and over the last 100 years is nothing short of extraordinary."