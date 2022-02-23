Tyler Perry and his fellow castmates attended the red carpet premiere of Netflix's A Madea Homecoming on Tuesday.

The premiere took place at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles.

Perry, who wrote, directed and stars in the film as his famous family matriarch Madea, walked the red carpet along with stars Brendan O'Carroll, Jennifer Gibney, Isha Blaaker, Candace Maxwell, Brandon Black and Geneva Maccarone.

YouTuber Yousef Erakat and actress KJ Smith were also in attendance.

Perry had fun with O'Carroll on the red carpet as he lifted up the much shorter actor's coat.

Tyler Perry 's A Madea Homecoming is coming to Netflix on Friday.

The comedy represents the 12th Madea film and will follow Madea's family reuniting to celebrate her great-grandson's gradation from college.

The film also features the return of Tamela Mann as Cora, David Mann as Mr. Brown and Cassi Davis Patton as Aunt Bam.