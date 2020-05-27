Tyler "Ninja" Blevins announced Wednesday that he will host a Fortnite gaming competition, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite premieres Thursday on Microsoft's Mixer platform.

Each week, gamers will compete against Ninja and each other in the game Fortnite. Competitions begin at noon on Ninja's Mixer channel, and participants will broadcast on their own channels too.

YouTuber Nick Eh 30, Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha, Ewok, NateHill and Reverse2K are among the 60 competitors Ninja lined up, Deadline reported. They will play Fortnite and appear on camera from their homes.

The tournament is expected to run for six weeks. Fortnite casters and analysts BallaTW and MonsterDface have also committed to provide commentary on the competition.

The grand prize is $400,000. This is Ninja's first series for Mixer after leaving Twitch. Ninja and his management team, Loaded, collaborated on the show.

"I joined Mixer to push boundaries, create different types of streaming content and interact with fans in new ways," Ninja said in a statement reported by both sites. "Ninja Battles brings a new kind of gameplay to the community. I am excited to share this competitive experience with my fans, as well as have my fellow gamers and friends participate."

Ninja Battlee Featuring Fortnite will run into the month of July.