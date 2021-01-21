The CW released a trailer for the upcoming series Superman and Lois on Thursday. Tyler Hoechlin plays Clark Kent, aka Superman, and Elizabeth Tulloch his wife, Lois Lane.

In the trailer, Lois and Clark lose their reporting jobs at the Daily Planet. So they move out of Metropolis and back to the Kent farm in Smallville.

When their sons (Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin) are teenagers, Clark reveals his powers. At first, the boys do not believe their father could be Superman but a demonstration clears that up right away.

Hoechlin first played Superman in Season 2 of Supergirl in 2016. He has appeared in crossovers with other CW superhero shows since. Tulloch first appeared in a 2018 crossover event, Elseworlds.

Todd Helbing created Superman and Lois. Helbing was a co-show runner on The Flash with his brother, Aaron. Todd created the show after Hoechlin and Tulloch's appearance in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

The CW previously announced on Jan. 20 that the premiere of Superman and Lois would run 90 minutes, followed by a special about the history of Superman. Superman and Lois premieres Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on The CW.