Rapper Tyler, the Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 2, followed by Lil Durk's 7220 at No. 3, the Encanto soundtrack at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 6, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 7, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 8, Gunna's DS4EVER at No. 9 and LIl Baby's My Turn at No. 10.