Rapper Tyler, the Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Doja Cat's Planet Her, followed by Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 3, Lil Baby & Lil Durk's The Voice of the Heroes at No. 4 and Polo G's Hall of Fame at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Migos' Culture III at No. 7, Bo Burnham's Inside (The Songs) at No. 8, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 9 and Justin Bieber's Justice at No. 10.