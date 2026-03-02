"I loved seeing an ex, so that was great," Tyler, who will serve as one of the competition's regular judges, quipped in a joint Decider interview with fellow Bachelor Mansion Takeover judge Tayshia Adams.
"Umm, we had a great time," he added with a seemingly sarcastic tone. "We hit it off."
Bachelor Mansion Takeover, hosted by Jesse Palmer, will feature the contestants battling it out for $100,000.
Tayshia -- who starred on The Bachelorette's 16th season -- acknowledged "it was fun" to be back in The Bachelor mansion with Hannah after they had both competed on Colton Underwood's The Bachelor season.
"Because we started there together," Tayshia noted.
"And then to see it transform, especially because we lived in the same room, it was really fun to have here there and have her guest judge for us."
Tyler chimed in, "It was really fun."
Following Hannah's appearance on Bachelor Mansion Takeover, there will be more surprise guest judges throughout the season -- including actress and The Bachelor fan Rachel Bilson as well as The Bachelor's Season 17 star Sean Lowe.
Tayshia, who apparently grew up watching HGTV, said she was most excited to see Christina Haack and Nate Berkus on Bachelor Mansion Takeover, admitting she was "starstruck" by the both of them.
Tyler also shared that The Bachelorette's twelfth-season star JoJo Fletcher -- whom he thinks is "such a star" -- was someone he always wanted to meet. He also agreed with Tayshia that working with Christina and Nate was "incredible."
"I was in awe. So to be around the amazing talent that HGTV has and to hear them speak and design, it truly was just fun to be next to," Tyler added.
Tyler admitted he cried in a bathtub and felt crushed by the breakup, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.
Hannah realized she still had feelings for Tyler once her engagement ended, and so she asked him on a date on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in July 2019, but their relationship never really surpassed the friend zone.
When Hannah and Tyler reunited due to the death of Tyler's mother Andrea Cameron and then quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it also wasn't great timing for the pair to become romantically involved, according to Hannah.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments.
Hannah admitted in her first memoir -- which was released in November 2021 -- that she had a sexual encounter with Peter in his parents' home that "just sucked" and turned out to be "a poor decision" on her part.