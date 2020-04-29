The phrase "starting off as" indicates there is room to develop and grow for the former couple.
"We're friends. It's been nice to be able to communicate and be friends again," Tyler continued.
"We are able to talk, and you know... Both of us are also not in a place where we should be worried about dating or anything like that right now."
Tyler went on to call Hannah his "homie," adding, "It's good to be back on good terms."
"She's a great person and I'm grateful to be able to call her a friend," Tyler noted.
POLL: DO YOU THINK HANNAH AND TYLER SHOULD BE TOGETHER?
In another recent Instagram Live session, Tyler confirmed he's not currently dating Hannah or anyone else.
"No, I'm not dating nobody," Tyler told his fans, according toCosmopolitan magazine.
Hannah also implied she's single earlier this month when she said during an Instagram Live session of her own she doesn't have a "significant other," despite the fact she had spent several weeks living and quarantining with Tyler in Florida.
"If you would have asked me a few years ago, I would have been like, 'Oh for sure by 25 I'm married' and possibly thinking about kids, like, trying to get pregnant right now probably. A lot of my friends have babies and they are the best moms, but I couldn't imagine," Hannah shared, as she applied her makeup.
"I'm not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be [a great mom], like if something happened, absolutely I could be. But I'm still trying to figure out my life and how it's changed. And you have to have a significant other for that. And I don't, so."
Hannah traveled to Tyler's hometown of Jupiter, FL, on March 14 to social distance with her The Bachelorette Season 15 runner-up, his brother Ryan Cameron and a handful of other friends, who dubbed themselves the "Quarantine Crew."
"I left Florida because I needed to be with my family," Hannah shared in her Instagram Live session, adding that she likes her space and had very little of it at Tyler's place.
"I like my alone time... There's nothing wrong if I stay in my room all day. I just sometimes need that. When there's a lot of people... it's hard to have your own space, and I think everybody struggles with that."
A source told Us Weekly in March that Hannah and Tyler "have a lot of love for each other" and were glad their schedules allowed them to reconnect.
Tyler lives in New York City but has remained in Jupiter ever since the tragic death of his mother Andrea Cameron from a brain aneurysm at age 55 last month.
Hannah flew to Jupiter to be by Tyler's side during his time of need and mourning, and after only one week apart, Hannah returned to Tyler's hometown to wait out the coronavirus.
Hannah selected Jed Wyatt as the winner of her heart over Tyler on The Bachelorette last year at the Final Rose Ceremony, but the former beauty pageant queen broke up with Jed five weeks after they got engaged because he had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.
On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date, which resulted in the pair spending one night together in Los Angeles, CA, in early August.