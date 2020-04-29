Tyler Cameron has hinted that although he and The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown are just friends "right now," he isn't ruling out the possibility they might get back together and date in the future.

"We're just starting off as friends and that's what it is right now," The Bachelorette bachelor said in a recent Instagram Live session.

The phrase "starting off as" indicates there is room to develop and grow for the former couple.

"We're friends. It's been nice to be able to communicate and be friends again," Tyler continued.

"We are able to talk, and you know... Both of us are also not in a place where we should be worried about dating or anything like that right now."

Tyler went on to call Hannah his "homie," adding, "It's good to be back on good terms."

"She's a great person and I'm grateful to be able to call her a friend," Tyler noted.
In another recent Instagram Live session, Tyler confirmed he's not currently dating Hannah or anyone else.

"No, I'm not dating nobody," Tyler told his fans, according to Cosmopolitan magazine.

Hannah also implied she's single earlier this month when she said during an Instagram Live session of her own she doesn't have a "significant other," despite the fact she had spent several weeks living and quarantining with Tyler in Florida.

"If you would have asked me a few years ago, I would have been like, 'Oh for sure by 25 I'm married' and possibly thinking about kids, like, trying to get pregnant right now probably. A lot of my friends have babies and they are the best moms, but I couldn't imagine," Hannah shared, as she applied her makeup.

"I'm not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be [a great mom], like if something happened, absolutely I could be. But I'm still trying to figure out my life and how it's changed. And you have to have a significant other for that. And I don't, so."

Hannah traveled to Tyler's hometown of Jupiter, FL, on March 14 to social distance with her The Bachelorette Season 15 runner-up, his brother Ryan Cameron and a handful of other friends, who dubbed themselves the "Quarantine Crew."

Hannah stayed with Tyler for nearly three weeks until she finally returned home to Tuscaloosa, AL, on April 1, and it's widely believed the former The Bachelorette couple slept in the same bed during their time together.

"I left Florida because I needed to be with my family," Hannah shared in her Instagram Live session, adding that she likes her space and had very little of it at Tyler's place.

"I like my alone time... There's nothing wrong if I stay in my room all day. I just sometimes need that. When there's a lot of people... it's hard to have your own space, and I think everybody struggles with that."

A source told Us Weekly in March that Hannah and Tyler "have a lot of love for each other" and were glad their schedules allowed them to reconnect.

While the pair have insisted they're just friends for a while now, Tyler once got very defensive when two women claimed he's not the perfect guy for Hannah. Tyler clapped back at both of them and essentially called them cat ladies.

Tyler lives in New York City but has remained in Jupiter ever since the tragic death of his mother Andrea Cameron from a brain aneurysm at age 55 last month.

Hannah flew to Jupiter to be by Tyler's side during his time of need and mourning, and after only one week apart, Hannah returned to Tyler's hometown to wait out the coronavirus.

Hannah selected Jed Wyatt as the winner of her heart over Tyler on The Bachelorette last year at the Final Rose Ceremony, but the former beauty pageant queen broke up with Jed five weeks after they got engaged because he had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.

On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date, which resulted in the pair spending one night together in Los Angeles, CA, in early August.

However, the pair didn't rekindle their romance because Tyler appeared to set his sights on supermodel Gigi Hadid instead, and then he moved away from his parents to New York City to pursue modeling. (Gigi is reportedly expecting a child with on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik).

In the meantime, Hannah competed on Dancing with the Stars and was crowned champion with her pro partner Alan Bersten.

Tyler and Gigi's romance only lasted a couple of months, and then he had a fling with Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

