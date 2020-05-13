Tyler confirmed he's single right now and discussed why Hannah spent three weeks waiting out the coronavirus in his hometown of Jupiter, FL, from March 14 to April 1 in an interview withEntertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima.
"We just reconnected over some things that we were both going through and we were there for each other," Tyler explained.
Tyler's mother Andrea Cameron tragically died of a brain aneurysm in early March, while Hannah's brother Patrick Brown recently experienced a drug overdose but is now sober and recovering.
When asked whether he and Hannah quarantined together to address some unfinished business, Tyler replied, "It was never supposed to be that long."
"It was supposed to be, like, a weekend [trip for Hannah] but then things kind of got a little crazy with the whole [coronavirus] and quarantining and stuff like that. So it was a lot longer of a trip than expected, but it was good," Tyler explained.
"We got to kind of air a lot of things out and become friends again and put a lot of stuff in our past."
Tyler gushed that Hannah brought something special to the "Quarantine Crew" in Florida, which also included several of Tyler's friends and his brother Ryan Cameron.
"It was definitely nice to have her here," Tyler said of the former beauty pageant queen.
"She was someone to talk to about things and be around for everyone. She was great. And she's someone that can listen and give her perspective and she's very pleasant in that setting."
"I definitely want to be in a relationship," Hannah said on Instagram.
"I think I'm finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that at this point in my life... But I'm going to be single until it's right. I don't just date around, really... I date, like, seriously."
So how does Tyler feel about that?
"I want nothing but happiness for her," Tyler told ET. "She is an amazing person and I wish her happiness in whatever it is, whatever form that is."
As for Tyler, he said he's "not worried about dating one bit."
"I think when it comes time for a relationship, it'll come, it'll hit me in the face," Tyler shared.
"But right now, there's just too much going on in my world to really give someone all of me, and that's what's important in a relationship."
Tyler, who wants to start his own contracting business, added, "I need to work [on] myself and making sure everyone is straight around me and getting my career and my life in balance. And then hopefully someone else can help me balance my stuff a little bit."
Hannah selected Jed Wyatt as the winner of her heart over runner-up Tyler on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season last year at the Final Rose Ceremony, but she broke up with Jed five weeks after they got engaged because he had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.
On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date, which resulted in the pair spending one night together in Los Angeles, CA, in early August.
However, nothing ever came of it other than a friendship and Tyler briefly dated supermodel Gigi Hadid -- who is now pregnant with on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik's baby -- and then had a fling with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.
Tyler had moved to New York City following The Bachelorette but has remained in Jupiter ever since his mother's passing at age 55.
Hannah flew to Jupiter to be by Tyler's side during his time of need and mourning, and after only one week apart, the Dancing with the Stars winner returned to Tyler's hometown to wait out the coronavirus.