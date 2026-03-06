Tyler -- a Bachelor Mansion Takeover judge who previously finished as the runner-up on Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette season -- suggested there's no chance of Matt and Rachael getting back together.
"[Rachael] is thriving and she's doing great. They both are, honestly!" Tyler revealed.
Tyler went as far as to say Matt "is in the best space he's been in" for a long time now.
"It's so hard to do what they did," Tyler noted, referring to how Matt and Rachael had to date in the spotlight after falling in love on The Bachelor's 25th season.
"It's so hard to be in that light and to date -- being a lead and being with the person you picked [on The Bachelor], all that they went through is incredibly tough."
Tyler said he believes that "any breakup is a bad breakup," and he added, "So it's just [about] navigating where they're at right now. They're both thriving and they're both doing their own things, and I can love them both and cheer for them both."
Although Tyler and Matt have been best friends since college, The Bachelorette alum said he's also "good friends" with Rachael and their relationship is "great."
"I can be friends with Matt and I can be friends with Rachael. And me and Matt, we go back almost 10 years, so we can laugh about it and we can joke about it," Tyler said.
Tyler joked about how there's "a custody battle happening right now" in which Matt and Rachael must share him.
"I get, like, every other weekend with Matt. So I got him this weekend," Tyler quipped.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Tyler insisted that hanging out with both Matt and Rachael separately doesn't cause any issues for the former couple.
When describing his current dynamic with Rachael, Tyler compared her to a mother figure because she's hard on him at times.
"She was always looking at me, like, 'What are you doing? What were you doing last night? Why is she here? You could be doing better than this!'" Tyler recalled.
"And at first I was like, 'Shut up, mom!' And now, I'm like, 'Mom was right!'"
Tyler -- who is now in a happy relationship with Tate Madden -- also said hanging out with Rachael is a blast because "she's like a rocket" and "can party."
At the end of the day, Tyler said he's rooting for both Matt and Rachael to find love again.
"I want Rachael to find someone, and I'm always trying to [match] her with someone I think is a good person, because I care about her and I care about her finding love -- and same with Matt," Tyler concluded.
ADVERTISEMENT
"She's going to find [the right one]."
But Rachael opened up on the "Extra Dirty" podcast late last year about how her "terrible" single era and how she was in a "dry spell."
"I feel like a virgin again. Guys, I haven't had sex way longer than you think. Just put it that way. It's been years. It has been so long," Rachael shared.
After four years of dating, Matt dumped Rachael during a trip to Tokyo and then publicly announced their split via Instagram in January 2025 without giving Rachael any warning.
"If I love someone, I will fight for them so hard... I just felt like we were living for others and not for ourselves," Rachael told Jason Tartick on his "Trading Secrets" podcast.
"It was hard, but I don't regret anything. But I definitely do feel differently now looking back on a lot of stuff and on a lot of flags and things."
Rachael admitted she was "scared" at the time that she wouldn't be able to find her person, especially since she'd like to get married and have children.
"But I also am really enjoying my independence... I am not going to settle anymore," Rachael insisted.
"I would rather be alone [and without kids] than be in something unhealthy or something I know is not right at the end of the day."
When Matt announced his breakup with Rachael, he wrote in an unusual statement via Instagram: "Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord."
Rachael previously told Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she was sitting in Tokyo on a Georgia-bound plane waiting for it to take off when she saw Matt's Instagram post.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rachael recalled her phone blowing up with text messages and calls, only to lose WiFi signal and have no phone connection for the next 12 hours.
Rachael admitted she felt "pure shock" and "so much confusion" about Matt's decision considering he had been so vocal in the media about his desire to propose marriage to her and start a family in the near future.
Rachael recalled of the breakup: "He said that at the end of the day, there were qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife, like... there are things we are not compatible with."
She elaborated, "[He said], 'I should want to propose to you. At this point in our relationship... I should be ready for that, but I'm not still. I still don't feel like I'm ready. I don't know if I ever see myself proposing to you. I can't actually see myself married to you.'"