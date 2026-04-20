But the general contractor from Florida chose to do other reality shows -- including The Real Dirty Dancing and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test -- instead of handing out roses on The Bachelor.
In an interview with E!, Tyler was asked why he decided against starring on The Bachelor, despite many fans hoping he'd take on the role.
"I never felt like I was mature enough for it or in the right space mentally," Tyler candidly replied, according to BachelorNation.com.
"Also, a lot of the time, I was in a relationship, so that's probably not a good time to do that."
The Bachelor Mansion Takeover judge continued, "It's an incredible honor and something that I always thought would be incredible to do. Luckily, I found love without it."
Tyler is currently dating Tate Madden from his hometown of Jupiter, FL, and he has said in different interviews that he definitely envisions a future with her. The pair also work together renovating homes and making content for their social media pages.
In one of his recent YouTube videos, Tyler shared of his future with Tate: "In the next five years, we are married. We have a three-year-old, and a two-year-old, and a one-year-old."
"No," he clarified, "maybe a three-year-old and a one-year-old. Maybe a three-year-old and a one-and-a-half-year-old, you know?"
During an April 2024 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Tyler how many times he'd been approached to star on The Bachelor.
"Probably about four, five times," Tyler admitted at the time.
Tyler recalled crying in a bath tub and being crushed about his breakup with Hannah after the show, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed's intentions were questionable and he allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.
Although Hannah regretted her final pick and broke up with Jed, Tyler moved on and dated supermodel Gigi Hadid in a highly-publicized romance.
Once Tyler and Gigi broke up in late 2019, Tyler and Hannah attempted to secretly reconcile multiple times, but none of their attempts ever stuck. (Hannah is now married to Adam Woolard).
Tyler later confirmed his relationship with Paige Lorenze, a social-media influencer, in July 2022, but they split just three weeks later.
"We actually had to take a step back. It wasn't the right time. It wasn't good for us," Tyler said on E!'s Daily Pop at the time. "But we both have tons of respect and love for each other."
In addition, Tyler -- who also starred on Amazon Prime's Going Home with Tyler Cameron -- was also rumored to be romantically involved with Stassie Karanikolaou, Juliette Porter, and Jilissa Ann Zoltko at one time or another.