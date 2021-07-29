Tyler revealed that after his final casting audition in Los Angeles, he decided to experiment with marijuana edibles and the rest of his evening was a bit of a blur.
"I remember just being so paranoid and freaking out," Tyler told Insider. "I was like, 'Man, they for sure saw me like that and there's no way they're getting me on the show.'"
Tyler reportedly wrote in his new book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self -- which hit shelves on July 27 -- that The Bachelorette casting process started when he sent in his application with "the douchiest picture of myself that I could find" on the same day that he applied for World Wrestling Entertainment.
Tyler, who was working as a general contractor in Florida at the time, reportedly heard back from casting directors a week later and then participated in a Skype interview followed by an in-person audition in Fort Lauderdale.
Tyler apparently passed both rounds with flying colors because he was asked to attend the final round of auditions in Los Angeles, CA, which resulted in Tyler meeting and having conversations with more than 20 producers.
After a long day and supposedly landing a pirouette at the end of his final interview, Tyler reportedly said he was given money for dinner and told to "go have fun in L.A."
"The only ask was for everyone to be back at the hotel by midnight," Tyler shared in his book.
Given this marked Tyler's first trip to California, he opted to visit a marijuana dispensary.
"I didn't even know how to smoke a joint or anything like that. So I wasn't going to start there, I was going to start with the edibles -- which is probably the worst thing to start with," Tyler admitted to Insider.
Tyler recalled asking the woman working behind the counter how many milligrams she typically ate.
"The lady, she was little, she was like half my size. And she was like, 'Well, I eat 20 milligrams,' and I was like, 'If you can do 20, I can do 40.' So I immediately took 30 milligrams," Tyler revealed.
Tyler said he realized he was really high once he met up with a friend at a restaurant in Manhattan Beach.
"I was like, 'Holy smokes, I am so, so, so high,'" Tyler said with a laugh. "She was trying to talk to me and have conversation and all I could do was laugh and eat my food."
But then the experience stopped being funny.
Tyler explained how paranoia set in and he began to worry that The Bachelorette producers were following him around and watching him.
"I went to the bathroom and thought they were taking pictures of me in there," Tyler recalled of his anxiety level.
Tyler then hailed an Uber to head back to the hotel and became convinced the driver was secretly working for the show.
Tyler reportedly ended up being 10 minutes late for curfew and, after taking a wrong turn, randomly bumped into some of the producers while trying to find his hotel room.
"The whole flight home, I thought to myself, I am going to get cut," Tyler wrote in his book, according to Insider.
"At that point, I figured the producers knew I had been high and that I'd broken curfew. There was no way I was going to get on this show after my behavior. I couldn't believe I had blown it."
But one month later, Tyler said he was serving champagne to shoppers at Cartier on Valentine's Day and received the phone call that he had been cast on The Bachelorette.
Us Weekly reported from an excerpt in Tyler's book that once he landed a spot on the show, he decided to watch Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor but was "careful not to watch any episodes that featured a lot of Hannah" so he wouldn't form any judgements or jump to conclusions about her.
Tyler's father fell ill around the time filming commenced, but Tyler reportedly said his father pushed him to go on The Bachelorette and pursue the lovely Hannah.
Tyler came across very respectful on Hannah's season and was even labeled "a feminist icon" for choosing not to have sex with the Bachelorette during their overnight Fantasy Suite date.
Hannah ended up selecting country singer Jed Wyatt at the end of her search for love, but she broke off her engagement to Jed five weeks after his marriage proposal because he had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.
After The Bachelorette aired in 2019, Tyler set his sights on supermodel Gigi Hadid, whom he dated for two months, and moved to New York City to pursue modeling. He later had flings with Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and swimsuit model Jilissa Ann Zoltko. He was subsequently spotted out with other beautiful women.
Tyler is currently dating model Camila Kendra and Hannah is in a serious relationship with model Adam Woolard.
Tyler seemed happy for Hannah in regards to her new relationship when talking to Entertainment Tonight in February 2021.
"Good-looking guy," Tyler told ET. "We want each other to be the best person we can be. If that's being happy with other people then that's what we want."