Tyler, 27, expressed no desire to become a Bachelor in Paradise cast member while chatting with fellow The Bachelorette alum Dylan Barbour on the Thursday episode of Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office podcast.
"I'm already in Paradise," joked Tyler, who's currently waiting out the coronavirus pandemic in his hometown of Jupiter, FL.
"More importantly, I'm a one-woman kind of guy, you know?"
Dylan, however, found the love of his life on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season last summer. Dylan got engaged to Hannah Godwin during the show's finale and they are still together and happy.
"Dylan has been campaigning for me to go on Paradise hard," Tyler insisted.
But Dylan, 25, begged to differ.
"No, if Tyler Cameron went on Paradise, you'd absolutely just get ruined," Dylan suggested.
"Yeah," Tyler agreed.
"They would make you look so bad," Dylan added. "Oh, my God."
Tyler was a fan-favorite on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette due to his apparent sincerity and patience, and so when Hannah broke his heart and he finished in second place, the contractor-turned-model became America's most eligible bachelor for a period of time.
In fact, Tyler was in discussion to star on The Bachelor's 24th season instead of Peter Weber, but Tyler was left out of the running when he entered a romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is now reportedly expecting a child with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik.
One of the hosts of the podcast chimed in, "Yeah, I'm going to be honest. I feel like it would just be, like, all downhill, because you had such a great rise, [Tyler], they would be like, 'Alright, we need to have him fall. What else are we supposed to have him do -- just keep rising?"
Everyone on the podcast seemed to agree it would "do more harm than good" for Tyler's shining reputation and image to appear on the spinoff, which has been criticized for being over-produced and painting inaccurate or unflattering portrayals of certain participants.
But even if Tyler did want a shot at finding love in Paradise, there may not be a season ofBachelor in Paradise this year.
Given starting production of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season starring Clare Crawley remains ABC's top priority, Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season may be pushed off to the winter or scrapped altogether in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"We're certainly discussing [Bachelor in Paradise] and how it could work and if it could work, but we want to make sure that the next season of The Bachelor stays on track because that's something that everybody looks forward to at the beginning of the year," Mills recently revealed to Variety.
"The goal is to make sure we absolutely have Bachelorette and Bachelor, and then, if there's a way to do Bachelor in Paradise, we would love to do it."
The franchise's host Chris Harrison, however, told Variety, "It does seem extremely unlikely, as far as going to Mexico."
Instead of Bachelor in Paradise this summer, ABC will be airing The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever!, a new retrospective spin off that will revisit and recap an entire prior season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in a single broadcast.
ABC announced earlier this week it will premiereThe Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever! with a three-hour episode on Monday, June 8 at 8PM ET/PT. The 10-episode series, hosted by Harrison, will then continue airing on Monday nights.
Tyler has recently confirmed he's single and not dating anyone, although fans have been shipping a relationship with Hannah B.
"We're just starting off as friends and that's what it is right now," Tyler said in a recent Instagram Live session.
But the phrase "starting off as" indicates there is room to develop and grow for the former couple.
"We're friends. It's been nice to be able to communicate and be friends again," Tyler continued. "Both of us are also not in a place where we should be worried about dating or anything like that right now."
Hannah B selected Jed Wyatt as the winner of her heart over Tyler on The Bachelorette last year at the Final Rose Ceremony, but the former beauty pageant queen broke up with Jed five weeks after they got engaged because he had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.
On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date, which resulted in the pair spending one night together in Los Angeles, CA, in early August.
However, the pair didn't rekindle their romance because Tyler appeared to set his sights on Gigi. After Tyler and Gigi's relationship didn't work out, Tyler moved on by having a fling with Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.