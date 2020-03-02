Tyler's reunion with his father -- who apparently "almost died" -- was an emotional one on the show. Tyler said he helped his mother a lot when Jeff was in the hospital and took over a lot of the responsibilities of his dad's business.
Once Tyler found fame, he moved away from his parents to New York City, where the former general contractor's modeling career apparently took off.
Andrea was reportedly always Tyler's biggest cheerleader and supporter.
In October 2019, Tyler shared a photo of the pair and wrote that he was looking forward to being reunited soon.
"Dear Mama, I appreciate you. I love you. I need you," Tyler captioned a sweet photo of them smiling. "See you soon."
Andrea also flew out to New York in November 2019 to watch her son cross the finish line in the New York City marathon.
In addition, Tyler brought his mother as his date to the People's Choice Awards late last year.
Tyler announced in January he'll be serving as the host of Barkitecture, a new short-form video series about building elaborate dog houses that will be available on the new mobile streaming service Quibi, which will provide users with "quick bites" of content and entertainment and be launched on April 6.
Each episode will feature Tyler and his co-host, Brooklyn-based interior designer Delia Kenza, working with different dog owners to build customized, luxury houses for their pets.
As far as Tyler's dating life goes, he was most recently linked with Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, a 22-year-old model and social media influencer. The pair reportedly spent New Year's Eve together in Miami, FL.
Tyler finished as the runner-up on Hannah's season of The Bachelorette when she chose to accept a marriage proposal from aspiring country singer Jed Wyatt instead. (Current The Bachelor star Peter Weber finished in third place).
Hannah, however, broke up with Jed five weeks after their engagement filmed because he had lied about the extent of a relationship he had prior to his appearance on the ABC reality dating series.
Hannah therefore asked Tyler out on a date during the reunion special forThe Bachelorette, which aired in late July 2019, but their potential for reconciliation ended shortly after they spent one night together in L.A. in early September because Tyler subsequently set his eyes on Gigi.