Considering Rachael has conducted many interviews about her split with The Bachelor's Season 25 star, Nick asked Tyler if he thinks Matt will tell his side of the story.
"I have no idea," Tyler replied. "I think that's for you to figure out."
But Nick revealed, "I've tried to text him a few times. He hasn't even responded."
Tyler defended his pal by sharing, "I think for him, the best thing to do is let it die and be done with it, you know?"
Tyler's girlfriend Tate Madden pointed out how "decisions were made" and there are probably some "regrets" on Matt's part.
Tyler agreed and elaborated, "Everyone saw the interviews and stuff, like, they both need to be broken up. They need to go their separate ways. They need to figure it out."
Tate voiced how the breakup was probably "supposed to happen," although it didn't happen in the best way.
"Yeah, the breakup post, he regrets it," Tyler confirmed.
"It was weird. It transcended my beliefs and understandings. I love Matt, I still love Matt to this day. Once things like that blow up in your face, sometimes it's best to just kind of let it go past."
Nick called Matt's behavior in the breakup "insensitive," and Tate said "yes" before adding that Rachael is "a star."
Tyler explained how "everyone wants to just destroy everyone on the Internet," and he added of Matt's post, "It just didn't go well. It could've went another way. But I'm sure if he did it another way, it probably still would've gotten some kind of backlash."
Tate interjected and noted, "I don't know about that. There are definitely lots of ways -- that were not that way -- that could've [had better outcomes]."
"For sure," Tyler agreed. "But I think no matter what, there's always going to be a winner and a loser."
Tate agreed that "everyone likes to pick a team," and Tyler said, "There is a winner, a loser, and the loser dies."
After four years of dating, Matt dumped his The Bachelor 25 winner, Rachael, during a trip to Tokyo and then publicly announced their split via Instagram in January without giving Rachael any warning.
Matt wrote in his statement at the time, "Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts," James wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside of an image of the pair meeting on The Bachelor.
"Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding," he added.
"Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord."
Later that month, Rachael vented about how she was totally blindsided by the breakup post, which she saw minutes before taking off for an international flight and losing the ability to use WiFi on her phone.
"I do think that whether there was either some regret [regarding] the breakup in the first place -- or at least the way that it was handled -- that's probably there [on his end] if I had to guess or if I had to say without saying," Rachael said during a January appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
Matt allegedly didn't view Rachael as his perfect person. He was allegedly concerned about how emotional she got during challenging times and how she supposedly didn't apologize and take accountability for her mistakes.
Shortly after their breakup, Rachael said she wished she and Matt could remain friends, but she also admitted to Alex that she could never reconcile with the former The Bachelor star because of how he had disrespected her at the end of their relationship.
"It's just sad to look back on now -- four years later, that's how things went out," Rachael explained at the time.
"It's definitely something to not dwell on, but something that I wonder if I'll always be a little bummed out about."
Rachael expressed at the time how her next partner will be empathetic, uplifting, a good listener, supportive and accepting of her "flaws and all."
Matt's The Bachelor season filmed in late 2020, and he was shown giving Rachael his final rose on the Season 25 finale that aired in early 2021.
When Matt broke up with her in Tokyo, Rachael recalled on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast: "He said that, at the end of the day, there were qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife, like... there are things we are not compatible with."
She elaborated, "[He said], 'I should want to propose to you. At this point in our relationship... I should be ready for that, but I'm not still. I still don't feel like I'm ready. I don't know if I ever see myself proposing to you. I can't actually see myself married to you.'"