The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron has been spending time with Rachael Kirkconnell following her breakup with Matt James.

"I am too @unwell to post anything significant from the weekend so here's a dump," Tyler, 32, captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, March 24.

Tyler posted several photos with his girlfriend Tate Madden, but a few images in his carousel also featured Rachael and fellow The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas.

Tyler and Rachael flashed big smiles for one group photo with influencer Olivia Faria, and in another picture, Rachael and Maria were chowing down on McDonald's in a hotel room.

Rachael also posted a similar collection of photos showing her partying with Tyler, Tate, Maria and several others.

The Bachelor Nation group all partied at the "Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper's Unwell Weekend in Miami, which began on Thursday, March 20 and wrapped on Saturday, March 23.

Tyler, Rachael and Maria were among the attendees and influencers who were invited to the three-day long bash.

Tyler and Rachael's hangout session raised eyebrows considering their history and rocky friendship over the years.

Tyler, who competed on Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette season, is longtime friends with Matt, who starred on Season 25 The Bachelor.

And Matt dated his The Bachelor winner, Rachael, for four years until their recent split.

Matt explained on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in May 2022 that Rachael and Tyler had a "love-hate relationship."

When Matt and Rachael were an item, they often hung out with Tyler when Matt and the general contractor lived together in New York City.

Tyler told E! News in July 2022 that he and Rachael sometimes clashed because they both have "strong opinions" and viewed things differently.

"We just have our own ways of clashing," Tyler explained of his dynamic with Rachael to Us Weekly at the time.

"I don't like listening to people sometimes, and she's strong and she has a really good opinion on a lot of things. And sometimes I don't want to hear it."

Tyler, however, insisted Rachael "always means well" and is a "really good person," and he called her a great partner for Matt.

"They're very happy and I think we clash just because we're both passionate people in what we believe in," The Real Dirty Dancing alum noted.

"But we've also learned from each other, so that's good. I think they're good for each other. They keep each other happy and keep each other going and that's what's important."

Tyler said he and Matt became close friends in 2012 when they both attended Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Although the guys weren't tied at the hip following Matt's The Bachelor stint, Tyler insisted everything was fine between them.

"I think people think [Matt and I aren't friends] because we're just not in each other's everyday lives like we used to be," Tyler said in 2022. "I think it's part of growing up. It's part of entering a relationship."

Tyler is now back in his hometown of Jupiter, FL, and Matt also currently lives in Florida, although he often travels for his food blogging career.

Matt broke up with Rachael during a trip to Tokyo and then publicly announced their split via Instagram on January 16 without giving Rachael any warning.

The January 16 breakup post read, "Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord."

Rachael previously said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she was sitting on a Georgia-bound plane waiting for it to take off when she saw Matt's Instagram post.

Rachael recalled her phone blowing up with text messages and calls, only to lose WiFi signal and have no phone connection for the next 12 hours.

Rachael admitted she felt "pure shock" and "so much confusion" about Matt's decision considering he had been so vocal in the media about his desire to propose marriage to her and start a family in the near future.

Rachael told Alex on her podcast that Matt didn't view her as his perfect person. Matt was allegedly concerned about how emotional she got during challenging times and how she supposedly didn't apologize and take accountability for her mistakes.

"I am, again, still processing everything. Figuring it out," Rachael told E! News last week.

"I will say, I think a lot of people think that I have feelings of remorse or regret or frustration or that I'm just very, very heartbroken. And I think that I have to remind myself that there was no time wasted."

Rachael said she's thankful for the four years she spent with the Season 25 The Bachelor star because she learned a lot about herself and what she wants in life.

Rachael shared that she's choosing to view her breakup with Matt as "a blessing in disguise" because she believes "everything happens for a reason."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

