Tyler Cameron has gushed about how he felt like The Bachelor star while filming Bachelor Mansion Takeover, which recently premiered on HGTV.

"I loved [being a judge]. I felt like I was in control. I felt like I was almost the Bachelor, which I never got to be," Tyler told Decider in a recent joint interview with fellow Bachelor Mansion Takeover judge Tayshia Adams.

"Because I have the power now! So I get to see what these people do, how well they work together, and how well their design comes out. And I get to say, 'That one is better than that one.'"

Tyler said his experience on Bachelor Mansion Takeover was completely different from when he had competed for Hannah Brown's heart on The Bachelorette's 15th season in 2019.

"When you're a contestant, you're just hoping you get to kiss the girl and move on!" quipped the general contractor.

"So this was a whole other way of being in The Bachelor mansion."

Tyler added how judging Bachelor Mansion Takeover was "much easier" and "much more relaxed" than his prior journey on The Bachelorette.

"I mean, but our contestants did make it tough for us because they did a great job," Tyler clarified, before adding, "It wouldn't be a Bachelor show if there weren't eliminations."

During an April 2024 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Tyler how many times he'd been approached to star on The Bachelor.

"Probably about four, five times," Tyler admitted at the time.

While Tyler declined each opportunity to hand out roses, there may come a day when he's ready and willing to star on The Bachelor.

"I'll never say never," noted the Going Home with Tyler Cameron star.

"My theory in life is to tell the greatest story you can tell. Maybe one day down the road it could be a cool story, but not right now."

Tyler appears to be content at the moment dating his girlfriend Tate Madden. The pair currently live together in Tyler's native Jupiter, FL.

Tyler found fame when he finished in second place on Hannah's season of The Bachelorette behind her winner, aspiring country singer Jed Wyatt.

Tyler recalled crying in a bath tub and being crushed about his breakup with Hannah after the show, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed's intentions were questionable and he allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.

Although Hannah regretted her final pick and broke up with Jed, Tyler moved on and dated supermodel Gigi Hadid in a highly-publicized romance.

Once Tyler and Gigi broke up in late 2019, Tyler and Hannah attempted to secretly reconcile multiple times, but none of their attempts ever stuck. (Hannah is now married to Adam Woolard).

Tyler remained single for two years before he started dating model Camila Kendra. Tyler admitted he was in love with Camila, but they only dated for eight months and she allegedly dumped him in August 2021.

Tyler later confirmed his relationship with Paige Lorenze, a social-media influencer, in July 2022, but they split just three weeks later.

"We actually had to take a step back. It wasn't the right time. It wasn't good for us," Tyler said on E!'s Daily Pop at the time. "But we both have tons of respect and love for each other."

In addition, Tyler -- who finished as the runner-up on Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing and also competed on Season 2 of the network's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test reality competition -- was also rumored to be romantically involved with Stassie Karanikolaou, Juliette Porter, and Jilissa Ann Zoltko at one time or another.

Rumors also swirled Tyler was dating the former Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari in 2023 after they appeared to have a New Year's Eve date.

Tyler previously told Page Six that he'd like to put down roots in Florida and have a family.

"I want to be a high school football coach for my local high school, Jupiter High, and hopefully I have a bunch of kids and married and start living that life," Tyler said.

