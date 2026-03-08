Tyler Cameron feels like 'The Bachelor' star on 'Bachelor Mansion Takeover'
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/08/2026
Tyler Cameron has gushed about how he felt like The Bachelor star while filming Bachelor Mansion Takeover, which recently premiered on HGTV.
"I loved [being a judge]. I felt like I was in control. I felt like I was almost the Bachelor, which I never got to be," Tyler toldDecider in a recent joint interview with fellow Bachelor Mansion Takeover judge Tayshia Adams.
"Because I have the power now! So I get to see what these people do, how well they work together, and how well their design comes out. And I get to say, 'That one is better than that one.'"
Tyler appears to be content at the moment dating his girlfriend Tate Madden. The pair currently live together in Tyler's native Jupiter, FL.
Tyler found fame when he finished in second place on Hannah's season of The Bachelorette behind her winner, aspiring country singer Jed Wyatt.
Tyler recalled crying in a bath tub and being crushed about his breakup with Hannah after the show, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed's intentions were questionable and he allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.
Although Hannah regretted her final pick and broke up with Jed, Tyler moved on and dated supermodel Gigi Hadid in a highly-publicized romance.
In addition, Tyler -- who finished as the runner-up on Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing and also competed on Season 2 of the network's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test reality competition -- was also rumored to be romantically involved with Stassie Karanikolaou, Juliette Porter, and Jilissa Ann Zoltko at one time or another.