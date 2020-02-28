"Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency," Tyler, 27, wrote. "Please pray for my mom and my family."
Tyler hasn't elaborated on what happened to his mother or what his family is going through, but comments of support and well-wishes from fans instantly poured in across his social media platforms.
According to Good Morning America, Tyler was supposed to help the show celebrate National Workout Buddy Day on Friday, February 28, with a group run at Tavern on the Green in New York City at 7:15AM ET.
A few hours before Tyler made his cancellation announcement, The Bachelorette alum promoted the project.
"Can't wait to celebrate #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay with @goodmorningamerica if you want to run along with us from Central Park to Times Square, meet us at 7:15 am at Tavern on the Green FRIDAY!" he wrote on his Instagram Stories on Thursday morning.
Tyler also shared a video of himself all hyped up and excited to run with friends in New York.
"Be there and let's kill this run! Let's go," Tyler shouted.
The model and former Florida contractor also shared photos on Thursday of how he decorated his new New York City apartment that he shares with Matt James, whom Tyler works with at the non-profit ABC Food Tours.
"We have finally made ourselves a home together thanks to our friends over at @raymourflanigan! (#MYLER is forever). This whole set was customizable to the tee," Tyler captioned a slideshow of photos of the modern place that boasts neutral-colored decor.
"We have come a long way from living on the bean bag. Check out the new digs and tell me what y'all think of how I did with my interior design for my first grown up apartment! #raymourflanigan_partner."
Tyler was most recently linked with Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, a 22-year-old model and social media influencer. The pair reportedly spent New Year's Eve together in Miami, FL.
Tyler finished as the runner-up on Season 15 of The Bachelorette when Hannah chose to accept a marriage proposal from aspiring country singer Jed Wyatt instead.(The Bachelor star Peter Weber finished in third place).
Hannah, however, broke up with Jed five weeks after their engagement filmed because he had lied about the extent of a relationship he had prior to his appearance on the ABC reality dating series.
Hannah therefore asked Tyler out on a date during the reunion special for The Bachelorette, which aired in late July 2019, but their potential for reconciliation ended shortly after they spent one night together in L.A. in early September because Tyler subsequently set his eyes on Gigi.