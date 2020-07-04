Tyler Cameron and model Jilissa Ann Zoltko are reportedly "casual" but "definitely into each other"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/04/2020
Tyler Cameron and swimsuit model Jilissa Ann Zoltko sparked dating speculation when they were spotted together having lunch recently, so what's really going on between these two?!
Tyler, who competed for Hannah Brown's heart on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season last year, was photographed in Florida this past weekend with Jilissa, a 22-year-old University of Miami law student.
"Tyler and Jilissa initially connected through social media," a source told E! News.
"Tyler definitely showed interest in her and made a joke about coming out to Jupiter, Florida to visit him since she lives in Miami."
"Jilissa took him up on it," the source added, "and they have been hanging out these last few days."
The source described Tyler and Jilissa's relationship as "casual" but noted they are "definitely into each other."
"They have been hanging out at his house with his friend [new The Bachelor star Matt James] and have been doing normal things like going on the boat, going out to eat and hanging out at the house," the source shared.
Tyler currently lives in New York but has been staying in his hometown of Jupiter ever since the sudden death of his mother, Andrea Cameron, from a brain aneurysm in early March in order to be there for his younger brothers.
Hannah B. stayed with Tyler, Matt and the rest of their "Quarantine Crew" for three weeks, which gave The Bachelorette fans hope Hannah and Tyler had reconciled and were dating, but both individuals have recently confirmed they're just friends and still single.
"There's a strong flirtation between them but Tyler doesn't want anything serious."
An insider specified to Us Weekly that Tyler and Jilissa "started talking over Instagram after following each other."
"It's too soon to tell if it'll develop into anything serious," the insider said of the alleged brewing romance. "They're just getting to know each other. Tyler likes meeting new people."
Jilissa isn't the first blonde Tyler has been seen with in recent months.
Shortly after Hannah left Tyler on April 1 and returned to her family in Alabama to wait out the coronavirus pandemic, Tyler was reportedly photographed exercising with a female outside of his home.
Tyler, however, shut down romance speculation and insisted he was single on Twitter once news of this mystery blonde circulated.
"Some neighbors were running sprints, one goes to school and plays sports with Ryan," Tyler tweeted at the time, referring to his brother Ryan Cameron, who is a student at Florida Atlantic University.
"I challenged them to some sprints... After our workout and we talked for a bit... from a distance. But you guys seem to like to jump to conclusions about everything without any real context so I thought I'd give y'all the context."
"I definitely want to be in a relationship," Hannah said on Instagram.
"I think I'm finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that at this point in my life... But I'm going to be single until it's right. I don't just date around, really... I date, like, seriously."
Meanwhile, Tyler told Entertainment Tonight at the time he was "not worried about dating one bit."
"I think when it comes time for a relationship, it'll come, it'll hit me in the face," Tyler said.
"But right now, there's just too much going on in my world to really give someone all of me, and that's what's important in a relationship. I need to work on myself... and getting my career and my life in balance."
Hannah selected Jed Wyatt as the winner of her heart over runner-up Tyler onThe Bachelorette's fifteenth season at the Final Rose Ceremony, but she broke up with Jed five weeks after they got engaged because he had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.
On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date, which resulted in the pair spending one night together in Los Angeles, CA, in early August.
However, nothing ever came of it other than a friendship and Tyler briefly dated supermodel Gigi Hadid -- who is now pregnant with on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik's baby.
Tyler also later had a fling with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.