Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp have a wild space trip in 'Voyagers' trailer
UPI News Service, 03/02/2021
Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp and other young passengers take a wild journey through space in the first trailer for upcoming sci-fi thriller, Voyagers.
Sheridan and Depp are a part of a group of young men and women who have been bred for intelligence and obedience. The group embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet in the clip released on Tuesday.
The young passengers are drugged with a mysterious blue drink. The intoxicated crew then resort to sex and violence.
"As life on the ship descends into chaos, they're consumed by fear, lust and the insatiable hunger for power," reads a synopsis.
