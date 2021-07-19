South Korean boy band TXT is teasing its first repackaged album.

The K-pop group, aka Tomorrow X Together, shared a countdown teaser for The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape on Monday.

The "D-day teaser" video features a phone alarm going off for an event marked "D-28."

TXT will release Fight or Escape on Aug. 17.

The group announced the album Sunday with a teaser video featuring a new logo with a heart at the center of the "X" in TXT's name.

The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape is a repackaged version of TXT's second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze. TXT released Freeze and a music video for "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)" in May.

Freeze also features the single "Magic," which TXT released a performance video for in June.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Heuningkai. The group made its debut in 2019.