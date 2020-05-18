The South Korean boy band TXT released Monday a music video for "Can't You See Me?" from their new EP, The Dream Chapter: Eternity, also out Monday.

Tomorrow X Together, more commonly known as TXT, has five members, including Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Heuning Kai.

"The music video for 'Can't You See Me?' continues where the video for 'Run Away' from The Dream Chapter: Magic left off," a statement from Big Hit Entertainment, which manages the K-pop group, said. "The members who visited Soobin's house spend a good time together, but their relationships soon goes sour as their minor instances of mischief begin to build up. In the midst of a tense atmosphere, the five members' delicate portrayal of contrasting emotions stand out."

"The music video added a dramatic effect by illustrating the cracks between friendships through a house on fire," the statement added.

Eternity is the third EP for the K-pop group. Prior to its debut, the group debuted the studio album, The Dream Chapter: Magic in October and The Dream Chapter: Star in March 2019.

The group released a full track list for the new EP earlier this month and shared a preview Thursday.