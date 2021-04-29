South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together will release a new album in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group, known as TXT, will release the album The Chaos Chapter: Freeze on May 31.

TXT shared the news Thursday alongside a teaser for the album. The teaser features the album title and the group's logo undergoing a transformation.

The Chaos Chapter: Freeze will be TXT's second full Korean album. The group's last Korean release, the EP Minisode1: Blue Hour, was released in October.

In addition, TXT released its debut Japanese album, Still Dreaming, in January. The group released its first animated film, The Doom's Night, earlier this month.

TXT recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform its song "We Lost the Summer."

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HeuningKai. The group made its debut in in March 2019.