South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together has released a special video for its song "We Lost the Summer."

The K-pop group, known as TXT, shared a special video for the song Thursday that was filmed in one take.

The video shows the members of TXT goofing off together while in isolation at home. The members play with stuffed animals and sing and dance for the camera.

TXT released the official music video for "We Lost the Summer" in November. The video shows the members isolating at home and reuniting virtually and in person.

TXT previously told Teen Vogue that "We Lost the Summer" was inspired by teenagers' experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID-19 has completely changed our lives, and we wanted to tell a story that only we could tell in this moment," Beomgyu said.

"'We Lost the Summer' represents this sentiment. It's our story but it's still a subject that teens all over the world can relate to," he added. "It's the teen perspective and we wanted to address it through our music."

"We Lost the Summer" appears on TXT's most recent EP, Minisode1: Blue Hour, released in October.

TXT consists of Beomgyu, Yeongun, Soobin, Taehyun and Heuningkai. The group made its debut in March 2019.