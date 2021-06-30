South Korean boy band TXT is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group, aka Tomorrow X Together, released a special performance video for the song "Magic" on Wednesday.

The video shows the members of TXT perform a dance routine on a helipad on a sunny day. The members wear coordinating white shirts and blue jeans.

"Magic" is a single from TXT's second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze. TXT released the album and a music video for the title track, "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)," featuring Seori in May.

The Chaos Chapter: Freeze also features the songs "Anti-Romantic," "Magic," "Ice Cream," "What If I Had Been That Puma," "No Rules," "Dear Sputnik" and "Frost."

TXT released a "0X1=Lovesong" remix featuring pH-1 and Woodie Gochild last week.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. The group made its debut in 2019.