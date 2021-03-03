A married couple from Wales broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to pull an Airbus A320 aircraft 65.6 feet by a team of two women.

Sue Thomas-Franklin, 52, and Sam Taylor, 42, pulled the massive aircraft the required distance in 37.63 seconds during the Sunday attempt in Barry.

The women, members of GymVision in Pontprennau, have both amassed a number of accomplishments with their strength. Thomas-Franklin has two British deadlifting records and nine mixed powerlifting records, while Taylor placed second in the Europe's Strongest Woman competition in 2019.

The couple said they were recruited by Guinness to break the record in celebration of St. David's Day.

"It was so weird, because two years ago while on holiday in Dubai, I had a thought that I'd like to try and break a record as the first Welsh woman to pull a plane," Taylor told the Barry and District News. "The idea had fallen by the wayside a bit, until we got that call from Guinness World Records."