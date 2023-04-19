Wes competed with -- and ultimately against -- Keith on Survivor: San Juan del Sur -- Blood vs. Water in 2014. Keith returned one year later forSurvivor Cambodia: Second Chance.
Keith's brother, Kevin Nale, also lamented about how Keith was "a life taken way too soon!"
"It happened so quickly," Kevin shared. "Cancer ate him up. He passed... at his home in Shreveport, Lousiana."
Keith finished the 29th season of the CBS reality series, Survivor: San Juan del Sur -- Blood vs. Water, in fourth place. He lost the $1 million grand prize to Natalie Anderson.
Keith was a 53-year-old fire captain from Louisiana at the time, and he was also defeated by runner-up Jaclyn Schultz and third-place finisher Missy Payne.
Survivor host Jeff Probst discovered at the live reunion show that if Keith had made it to the Final 3 instead of Natalie, he would've won the million with about half the jury votes.
Keith, an underdog from the start, prided himself on playing an honest game during both of his Survivorstints, and he became a fan-favorite player due to his ability to win multiple Immunity Challenges at his age.
But Keith actually didn't know a lot about the game of Survivorwhen he signed up to play.
"The funny thing about it is I wasn't Wesley's first choice I come to find out, you know? I was like, 'What do you mean I wasn't your first choice!?' His first choice was his little brother, butSurvivor said, 'Oh, we already have a brother/brother team,'" Keith told Reality TV World after the season's finale aired on CBS.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"So, insert me. I was his second choice, and I said, 'Sure, let's do this! I've watched a little bit of Survivor. I can do them challenges.' Everybody says they can do them, you know? But that's how I got in the ballgame -- father/son... And it was a hell of an experience! A hell of an experience."
Keith got voted out after he declined to use a fake hidden Immunity Idol Kelley Wentworth had made him to try to fool Jeremy Collins, Spencer Bledsoe and Tasha Fox into turning on one another. He and his loyal ally, Kelley, both fell short of making the Final 3.
Jeremy ended up winning the game and the $1 million through a unanimous vote.
Kelley is mourning Keith's death, as she took to Twitter on Tuesday with a tribute to her formerSurvivor ally.
"Keith -- a man with the purest heart, who brought humor into moments where it was needed most," Kelley tweeted.
"I'm grateful I had the opportunity to meet Keith & share memories together on the beaches of Nicaragua & Cambodia. My heart is with the entire Nale family. This is a devastating loss."
ADVERTISEMENT
Jeremy also offered his condolences to the "entire Nale family" in a Twitter post, adding, "You will be missed Keith but your legacy will live on. Rest in power my firefighter/survivor brother. #RIPOtis."