An Australian man called reptile experts for help when he arrived home to find two large snakes had fallen through his kitchen ceiling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Brown of Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation said he responded to a Brisbane home Monday when a man called complaining of a 9.5-foot carpet python and an 8.2-foot carpet python slithering around his kitchen.

"Both these snakes were two of the fattest snakes I've seen, as in the amount of muscle they had," Brown told CNN. He said the snakes were "very well fed."

Brown said in a Facebook post that he determined the big serpents had fallen through the man's kitchen ceiling before exploring the house.

The snake catcher said the male pythons were likely fighting over a nearby female when they crashed through the ceiling.

The snakes were safely captured and relocated more than a half mile away from the man's home.