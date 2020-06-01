BBC Two announced Monday that comedy series Two Doors Down has been renewed for a fifth season.

Production on Season 5 will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, and is expected to air in 2021. Season 4 ended in February 2019.

Two Doors Down follows a couple and their unbearable neighbors.

Arabella Weir (Beth) and Alex Norton (Eric) star along with Elaine C. Smith, Doon Mackichan, Jonathan Watson, Jamie Quinn, Kieran Hodgson, Graeme Stevely and Joy McAvoy.

The show is written by Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp. Two Doors Down first aired as a pilot in 2013 with a series launching in 2016.

"The audience popularity across BBC Two and iPlayer has led to huge affection for a show that now rubs shoulders with The Royle Family and Gavin & Stacey as a firm and long lasting sitcom favorite. The writing is so precise, the characters burst with comic vitality and the performances are a masterclass in comedy delivery. Poor Eric, what fresh hell is he in for?" Shane Allen, controller of BBC Comedy Commissioning said in a statement.