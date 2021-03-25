Oscar-nominated short film Two Distant Strangers is coming to Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service confirmed Thursday that it acquired the Academy Award-nominated short film directed by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe.

Two Distant Strangers follows cartoonist Carter James (Joey Badass) as he repeatedly attempts to get home to his dog. Each time he is thwarted by a recurring deadly encounter with a police officer that forces him to relive the same day.

"When we set out to create this short in the middle of the simultaneous pandemic and social justice crises, we didn't know what to expect," Free and Roe said in a statement. "But in just five days, we pulled off the nearly impossible to make this incredible film. And all of us have been so filled with gratitude to see so many people responding to this story of resilience and perseverance."

"Two Distant Strangers tackles a tough subject for everyone but in an effort to forge a new direction in the conversation. And now having Netflix come on board to bring that message to millions is an incredible opportunity," the pair added.

Two Distant Strangers is nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at the Oscars, along with Feeling Through, The Letter Room, The Present and White Eye.

Two Distant Strangers will premiere April 9 on Netflix.

Free is an Emmy-winning former writer for The Daily Show, while Roe is known for co-writing the Oscar-nominated short film Buzkashi Boys.