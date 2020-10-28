Two celebs will be sent packing on Monday's 'DWTS'
UPI News Service, 10/28/2020
Monday's edition of Dancing with the Stars is expected to feature the elimination of not one but two contestants, ABC said.
"As the show gets closer to its season finale, nine celebrity and pro-dancer couples face double elimination as they compete for this season's eighth week live," the network said in a press release Tuesday.
"The show's cold open will be a sketch aimed at encouraging people to vote as part of a nonpartisan initiative. Later, Tyra Banks will walk out to 'Treasure' by Bruno Mars."
Cheer coach Monica Aldama got the boot on this week's episode.
