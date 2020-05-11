Season 2 of the science-fiction anthology series The Twilight Zone is set to debut on CBS All Access June 25.
All 10 episodes will be available at the same time on the digital, subscription service.
"The series' second season uses introspection and self-exploration to usher viewers into a dimension filled with endless possibilities," a press release said about the show, which is executive produced by Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg.
