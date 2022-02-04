"Twilight" actor Kellan Lutz is going to be a father of two.

The 36-year-old actor is expecting his second child with his wife, Brittany Lutz.

Lutz shared the news in a video Thursday on Instagram.

The video shows Brittany Lutz surprise Lutz with her pregnancy and the couple attending an ultrasound.

"2 under 2 in 2022," Lutz captioned the post. "God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz."

Brittany Lutz also posted the video on her account, writing, "2 UNDER 2 IN 2022!!!! Some might say we're crazy, we say we're crazy BLESSED."

Actress Spencer Locke and actors Riley Smith and Jerry Ferrara were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"SO SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO!!!!!" Locke wrote.

"Congrats y'all!" Smith added.

"Welcome to the party haha! Congrats you guys!" Ferrara said.

Lutz and his wife married in November 2017.

The couple already have a daughter, Ashtyn Lilly, who turns one year old this month.

Lutz played Emmett Cullen in the "Twilight" movies. He most recently played Ken Crosby in the CBS series "FBI" and "FBI: Most Wanted."