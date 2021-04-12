South Korean girl group Twice has another music video with more than 300 million views on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for "Yes or Yes" reached the milestone Monday.

"Yes or Yes" is Twice's ninth music video to pass 300 million views on YouTube, following "TT," "Likey," "Cheer Up," "Like Ooh-Ahh," "What is Love?," "Heart Shaker," "Fancy" and "Feel Special."

Twice released the "Yes or Yes" video in November 2018. The video shows the members of Twice singing and dancing at a fairground.

"Yes or Yes" appears on Twice's EP of the same name. The mini album also features the songs "Say You Love Me," "LaLaLa," "Young & Wild," "Sunset," "After Moon" and the Korean version of "BDZ."

Twice last released the single "Cry for Me" in December.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2017.