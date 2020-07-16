South Korean girl group Twice will release a new Japanese album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars unveiled a cover and other promo art for the album, #TWICE3, Thursday on Instagram.

The cover shows Twice members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu wearing coordinating all-white outfits.

The promo art shows each member holding a bouquet of colorful flowers.

#TWICE3 is Twice's third Japanese album, following BDZ (2018) and &Twice (2019). Twice will release the album Sept. 16.

#TWICE3 features the Japanese and Korean versions of "The Best Thing I Ever Did," "Fancy," "Feel Special," "More & More," Stuck in My Head" and "21:29."

Twice released its most recent Korean EP, More & More, in June. The mini album features a single of the same name.