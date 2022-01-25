South Korean girl group Twice has another music video with more than 200 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for "The Feels" reached the milestone Tuesday.

"The Feels" is Twice's 16th music video to reach 200 million views on YouTube, following "Like Ooh-Ahh," "Cheer Up," "TT," "Knock Knock," "Signal," "Likey," "Heart Shaker," "What is Love?," "Dance the Night Away," "Yes or Yes," "Fancy," "Feel Special," "More & More," "I Can't Stop Me" and "Alcohol-Free."

In addition, "The Feels" is the group's fastest video to hit 200 million views.

Twice released "The Feels" music video in October. The video shows the members attend prom.

"The Feels" is Twice's first English-language single. The group said in a video in September that the song is meant to be "happy and confidence-boosting" and encourage people to follow their feelings.

"The Feels" appears on Twice's most recent album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, released in November.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2015.